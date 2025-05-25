The White Man's Rebuttal

The White Man's Rebuttal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Smallman's avatar
Smallman
Sep 14

That’s a tome indeed. What was the message that prompted the walk down this merry path? Also, what was your buddies response? Are you still friends? Thanks for sharing your insights.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ray Charles and others
Words War 3's avatar
Words War 3
6d

What happens in Europe historically creeps to California which leaks East over time. It's going to take a miracle and a patriotic populace to get the US on a stiff track back to sovereignty, decisions by voters, morals and conviction in society and a faithful young generation with more gumption than the average citizen. Thanks for the magnificent amount of info and the overload in my mind. 🤪😀☑️

I will reread most of this piece after I Qtip my brain. With gratefulness, WW3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...
© 2025 Ray Charles
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture